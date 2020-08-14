17 years later: The 2003 blackout that impacted 50 million people

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On this day in 2003, the city of Cleveland and surrounding Ohio experienced a massive power outage that impacted 50 million people across the country.
The blackout originated in the afternoon of Aug. 14 when overgrown trees and a damaged line caused a FirstEnergy plant in Northeast Ohio unexpectedly shut down.
The ripple effect made 21 plants across the country to shut down in three minutes.
Parts of the eastern United States, including New York and Detroit, and portions of Canada, like Toronto and Ottawa, experienced the biggest impact.
Trains, elevators, cell service, businesses, and more were disrupted during the outages.
In Cleveland, the power outage also meant a water shortage that shut down the city’s ability to continuing pumping water for its residents.
Some power companies were able to restore services within hours, but other areas were without electricity for more than a day.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.