Cleveland firefighter dies after complications from COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire Lieutenant, Richard A. Petras, has died from complications from coronavirus, IAFF Local 93 Union President Francis Lally confirmed to 19 News.
President Lally told 19 News that the lieutenant was sick for about a week before he died.
President Lally released a statement to the media Saturday night:
“Brothers, Sisters, Friends, and Citizens of Cleveland,
On behalf of the Association of Cleveland Fire Fighters IAFF Local 93, we are saddened to report the passing of our Brother, Lieutenant Richard A. Petras. Brother Petras died today after 26 years of dedicated service. In the face of this pandemic, Rich never neglected his duty and never backed down. He knew the risks, and he continued to serve - a true hero. Today, Rich succumbed to complications of COVID-19. As we offer our sincere condolences to Rich's family, we ask everyone to join us in keeping them in our thoughts and prayers. Rich, you will be missed. Rest easy Brother, we will take it from here.
Born October 18th, 1968 - Last Alarm, August 15th, 2020.”
