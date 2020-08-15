Cleveland firefighter dies after complications from COVID-19

On behalf of the Association of Cleveland Fire Fighters IAFF Local 93, we are saddened to report the passing of our Brother, Lieutenant Richard A. Petras. Brother Petras died today after 26 years of dedicated service. In the face of this pandemic, Rich never neglected his duty and never backed down. He knew the risks, and he continued to serve - a true hero. Today, Rich succumbed to complications of COVID-19. As we offer our sincere condolences to Rich's family, we ask everyone to join us in keeping them in our thoughts and prayers. Rich, you will be missed. Rest easy Brother, we will take it from here.