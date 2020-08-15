First Alert Weather: Hopes for rain may be realized for some this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Isolated, mainly afternoon and evening storms with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tonight: Storm threats ending early with lows in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday: Scattered showers/storms again mainly in the afternoon with highs around 80.
Sunday night: Showers and storms ending with lows in the lower 60s.
Monday: Skies becoming mainly sunny with the risk of a few lake showers and highs only approaching 80.
Monday night: Mainly clear and cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
