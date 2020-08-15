31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Saturday there are 31 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 4,666 confirmed cases citywide.
The ages of those affected range from 18 years old to over 95 years old.
Health officials reported no new deaths in Saturday’s update, which means the total cumulative dead remains at 92.
In total, there are 5,133 total cases citywide.
Health officials said a total of 1,731 residents have been released from isolation.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Saturday below.
