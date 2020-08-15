Ohio Investigative Unit issues citations to Lakewood bar and 5 others in Ohio

Agents served citations at three Athens area establishments as a result of a trace-back investigation from a fatal crash. The crash occurred on July 4, at approximately 2:30 a.m. when Christopher M. Witcher Jr., 21, Columbus, was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler southbound on Stewart Street near East Union Street in the city of Athens. The Jeep had an excessive amount of passengers when it attempted a sudden left turn into a parking lot and struck a curb. One of the passengers, Dion Terrance Hill-Delaney, 24, Reynoldsburg, was ejected from the vehicle and subsequently died from injuries sustained in the crash. Alcohol involvement was suspected in the crash which remains under investigation. During the investigation, agents watched surveillance video at the three locations and were able to determine that each of them had violated the ODH orders on July 4, the night of the fatal crash. In all three cases agents observed patrons walking around with alcoholic beverages, standing shoulder to shoulder, no social distancing and employees not properly wearing masks. Trace-back investigations are routinely conducted by OIU agents to determine whether alcohol was illegally sold or provided to an already-intoxicated person involved in an alcohol-related crash or incident.