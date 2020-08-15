Two arrested after officer-involved shooting in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police officer shot at a suspect Saturday after a car chase turned foot chase led to a man pointing his gun at the officer.
Two men were chased by police after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop at around 11:17 a.m. near the corners of 152nd Street and Collamer Avenue, according to East Cleveland police.
Police said the men jumped out of their car near the 14000 block of Castalia Ave. and ran away from officers before one was caught.
The other man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at an officer while he continued to run from police, Scott Gardner, East Cleveland Chief of Police said.
An officer shot at the man as he ran, according to an East Cleveland press release.
Gardner said East Cleveland Police, Cleveland Police, and Cleveland Heights Police secured the area so the man could not get away.
A Cleveland Heights Police K-9 helped find the suspect, who was arrested and uninjured, according to Gardner.
Gardner said officers found the gun on scene and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be investigating.
