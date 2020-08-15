8-year-old girl killed in Akron, investigation underway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An eight-year-old girl was shot and killed Friday night in Akron.
Police responded to a home in the 700 block of Roselle Ave. around midnight.
When police arrived, they found the eight-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Akron Children’s, where she died from her injuries.
According to detectives, it appears that suspects were outside the home and fired multiple shots.
Police said there was a large gathering of teens at the home before the shooting started.
Police have made no arrests at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.
