AsiaTown fire destroys three abandoned homes

ASIATOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Saturday night fire in AsiaTown destroyed three abandoned homes and threatened to burn two others, according to Cleveland Fire Department.
Cleveland Fire Department Lt. Mike Norman said no one was injured in the E. 36th Street fire.
The fire department said they arrived around 11 p.m.
Norman said a considerable number of firefighters were on the scene so they could prevent the fire from spreading to two other homes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
