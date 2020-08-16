Concord Township man turns himself in after shooting man dead in their own home

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Saturday night shooting in Concord Township killed one man and landed the gunman he was living with behind bars, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Larry Harpster said deputies were sent to the 10200 block of Pinecrest Road for a shooting at 8:04 p.m.
The 911 call came from the 49-year-old man who lives in the home claiming he just shot another man who lives with him, according to Lt. Harpster.
When deputies arrived, they found the caller in the driveway and the 36-year-old victim laying on the floor inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds, Lt. Harpster said.
Lt. Harpster said the victim died.
His identity has not yet been released.
The alleged gunman was arrested and booked into the Lake County Adult Detention facility.
The shooting is still under investigation.
