Former CMSD dance teacher charged with sexual battery held on $500,000 bond

August 2020 booking photo of Terence Greene (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Simon Hannig | August 16, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 5:56 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Metropolitan School District dance teacher Terence Greene was extradited to Ohio and booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail this past Thursday on charges of sexual battery and contempt of court, and his bond has been set for $500,000.

Greene was accused by multiple students of sexual abuse.

He was also ordered not to have contact with the victim. Greene was arraigned Saturday in Cleveland Municipal Court. He was arrested in New York state on August 3.

The case has been bound over to a Cuyahoga County grand jury.

