‘I’m a killer, the police better hurry': East Cleveland police use stun gun on 2 men after prompting armed chase in stolen car

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police used a stun gun on two men before arresting them after prompting a chase in a stolen car when a man called for an argument involving a gun saying, “I’m a killer, the police better hurry.”
Chief Scott Gardner said officers were sent to Pontiac Street for the call on Sunday morning.
Officers saw two men in a Volkswagen Passat that matched the description of the car used by the man with a gun at the intersection of East 125th Street and Shaw Avenue, according to Chief Gardner.
After a short pursuit, the driver opened his door with a Mac-10 style gun, the chief said.
The chief said officers struck the Passat’s doors with their cruisers to try to keep him inside the car.
When the passenger tried to get out, officers tased him, Chief Gardner said.
Cheif Gardner said officers then used a taser on the driver after he got out of the car.
The chief said both the driver and the passenger were arrested unharmed.
According to the chief, the Passat turned out to be stolen out of Strongsville.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.