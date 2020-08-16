26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

2 new deaths, an additional 613 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours.

(Source: Michael Dakota)
By Simon Hannig | August 16, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 6:22 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday there are 26 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 4,691 confirmed cases citywide.

The ages of those affected range from 18 to 65 years old.

Health officials reported no new deaths in Sunday’s update. You can view more at the dashboard here.

In total, 1,739 residents have been released from isolation, health officials said.

In total, there 5,244 cases citywide.

You can read the state’s Sunday COVID-19 numbers update below.

