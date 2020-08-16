2 new deaths, an additional 613 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,826 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 108,287 cases reported statewide.
These numbers will be updated at 2 p.m.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a press conference on Sunday.
An additional 5,710 cases and 278 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 12,236 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 2,771 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
