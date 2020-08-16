People had a chance to experience a drive-thru fair at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in the times of COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People that were craving fair food were able to fulfill their desires simply by getting in line at the first “Fair Food drive-thru” today at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.
The fair was postponed in May.
Diane Barton is the Fair vendor director.
She says the drive-thru has gotten a tremendous response from the community while still keeping everyone socially distanced.
“We first talked about doing this I thought it would be something small and nice for the community but I’ve been so overwhelmed by the number of people that are excited about coming and having fair food,” she said.
The format is easy to follow.
When you drive in a volunteer hands you a map and menu.
Kerry Pruce drove to the fairgrounds as soon as she could.
She says she’s grateful to get her mind off things that have been stressing her in the times of COVID-19.
“I think so I think there’s been a lot of negativity going on this is something different to look forward to and enjoy,” Pruce said.
Barton said that all ten vendors at the drive-thru are local.
“Some people did have to wait a while to get into our event because our vendors can only cook food so quickly but they all are working tirelessly to get this done,” she said.
This would've been the week they would've had an actual fair if they were allowed to do so.
But the turnout still helped the local vendors and community come together
