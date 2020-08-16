Two Northeast Ohio bars cited for breaking COVID-19 protocol

NORTHEAST OHIO, Ohio (WOIO) - Two bar and grill restaurants are at the mercy of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited them for COVID-19 violations Saturday night.
Upper Deck in New Franklin was caught not enforcing social distancing, according to a release from the Ohio Investigative Unit.
An administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity was issued.
Muddy Boot in Zanesville had drinking customers past 11 p.m., and an undercover agent was able to successfully purchase a beer at 11:20 p.m., according to the release.
The release also said a Muddy Boot bartender was seen without a mask or other facial covering.
The restaurant received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption and insanitary conditions.
The release said both cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.
The restaurants may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission has the power to suspend or even revoke a restaurant’s liquor license.
