26-year-old Cleveland man arrested for distributing child porn in online chatroom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland FBI confirmed an undercover operation by the Crimes Against Children Task Force put 26-year-old Benjamin Whitcomb behind bars for receiving and distributing child pornography.
The FBI said an undercover police officer went into an online chatroom called “Pedcast Chat” on Aug. 7.
During the chat, “benshady69″ and “B Shady,” who was later identified as Benjamin Whitcomb, said he would have access to his two small children this weekend that he previously “played” with and planned to make a video with, according to the FBI.
According to the FBI, the investigation led to the discovery that “benshady69″ distributed 14 pictures/videos of child abuse material to other online users on June 3.
A federal search warrant was executed at Whitcomb’s Cleveland home on Aug. 14, according to the FBI.
The FBI said Whitcomb was taken into federal custody without incident and charged with receiving and distributing child pornography.
