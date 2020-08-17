Akron man arrested for 4th recent OVI had gun and drugs in car during traffic stop, OSHP says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State investigators say a suspected drunken driver had a loaded handgun and drugs in his car when he was stopped in Akron.
Leron Wells was pulled over late Sunday night for failing to slow his Cadillac SUV down for stopped emergency vehicles in I-77 in Akron, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers say Wells was arrested after a gun was seen in plain view of the center console. Marijuana and a bag of white powder were also found in his car, the OSHP said.
Wells was taken to the highway patrol post in Akron and charged with OVI.
This is Wells’ fourth OVI in 10 years with previous convictions in 2014, 2018, and 2019.
A court hearing is scheduled for August 21.
