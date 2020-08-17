Browns ready to “hit the reset button”

Vernon wasn't even sure he'd be here this year, as the Browns flirted with the idea of signing Jadeveon Clowney. Instead, they reworked Vernon's deal, dropping the $15 million he was going to get, and giving him $7 mil up front. They also can't tag him, meaning free agency is just a year away. But he's gotta stay healthy. 2019 was a battle, as a knee injury limited him to just 10 games, and 3.5 sacks.