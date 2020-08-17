Browns ready to “hit the reset button”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nothing's the same in 2020. Not for you. Not for me. Not for the Browns.
But if we're just talking football, that's a good thing.
They underachieved a year ago. Now, new head coach, new system, new opportunity to live up to their billing.
"Hit the reset button," defensive end Olivier Vernon said on Monday. "It's a whole new coaching staff, we got a lot of different faces on the team, now we write our own script for this year."
Vernon wasn't even sure he'd be here this year, as the Browns flirted with the idea of signing Jadeveon Clowney. Instead, they reworked Vernon's deal, dropping the $15 million he was going to get, and giving him $7 mil up front. They also can't tag him, meaning free agency is just a year away. But he's gotta stay healthy. 2019 was a battle, as a knee injury limited him to just 10 games, and 3.5 sacks.
"It's really unfortunate that it happened, but it's football," Vernon said. "My goal for this year, try to stay healthy and contribute to the team."
Kevin Johnson also has something to prove. The Texans' first round pick just five years ago, the cornerback also hasn't been able to stay healthy. But he's going all-in on himself now, signing just a one-year "prove it" deal.
And he can start on his own practice field. He gets to go again a pretty dynamic offense every day. That certainly won't hurt.
“It’s going to make us all better,” Johnson said. “That’s another exciting thing, going against the offense that we have, going against ‘em every single day. It’s gonna make us all better. By Sundays, when the games come around, I have a good feeling that we’ll be very prepared for who we see out there.”
