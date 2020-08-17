Canton police say man making derogatory posts about slain 5-year-old boy does not work for department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials say an impostor who made derogatory posts on social media about a slain 5-year-old North Carolina boy does not work for the Canton Police Department.
The city’s police department posted on Facebook:
“There is someone making derogatory posts using the name Cortney Brinson. This person has listed on his page he works for the Canton Police Department. He does not now nor has he ever worked or been affiliated with the department. We condemn his statements regarding the murder of Cannon Hinnant. We are working with Facebook to have this false employment information removed.”
The posts from the individual, according to Canton police, reference the 5-year-old boy who was shot in the head while playing outside.
A 25-year-old man is in jail facing murder charges for allegedly killing Hinnant.
