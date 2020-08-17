Case Western Reserve University allowing limited number of students to live on campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students have started to move back onto Case Western Reserve University’s campus.
This year’s move in process looks a lot different due to the pandemic.
Students have to get tested for COVID-19 before they move their belongings into the dorms.
“At first we weren’t sure we were going to move in here, but we figured even though the times are different, I think it’s best to just make the best experience that you have,” said incoming freshman Alka Tomar.
Tomar and her family drove up to Cleveland from North Carolina.
“Coming from such a far distance, I wanted to meet people, at least make a few friends,” Tomar added.
While Tomar will still be able to meet new people, she and the rest of the new students who are moving in this week, won’t have the typical freshmen year of college.
In any other year, there are usually more than 5,000 students living on campus.
This year, to keep students safe, Case is limiting that number to only about 2,000 this fall.
Those students who are living on campus will not have roommates.
Despite these unusual circumstances, the majority of students can’t wait for the school year to begin.
