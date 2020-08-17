Chubb first camp casualty?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns fans got an early scare Monday when star running back Nick Chubb left the first padded practice early.
Chubb was tackled by Mack Wilson and walked off with a trainer to be evaluated for a possible concussion.
Before the workout, head coach Kevin Stefanski had stressed that players had to know how to practice in pads and still “take care of each other,” avoiding injury.
Myles Garrett (hamstring) and Jarvis Landry (hip surgery) sat out Monday.
