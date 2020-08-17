City of Cleveland gives $5 million to help eliminate poisonous lead paint in older homes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council approving five million dollars to help rid rental properties in the city of poisonous lead paint.
“This opportunity is for them to get assistance. It goes toward a big pool of money. We have an ambitious goal of getting 100-million dollars over a five year period.” “In my mind... we either had to pay now or pay later. It’s something that I think the entire community has to wrap our arms around and really try to deal with.” says Ward 6 Councilman Blaine Griffin.
In 1978, lead was mandated to be removed from paint, but many homes in Cleveland were built well before that time. Griffin discovering that issue was an eye-opening experience when he entered office. Councilman Griffin says, “What really woke me up is I read articles that 25% of the children that were going to the Cleveland Public Schools...had been exposed to lead. That really showed some of the downstream effects of lead exposure.”
Brain-function, developmental issues, and violent tenancies were some of the main effects. “We want to drive down any numbers that are attributed to lead exposure like: poverty, criminal activity.”
And with just over 20-million dollars that has been raised, Griffin hopes it can lead to something positive for his ward and in the community. “I think people want to see our community be lead-safe, period. I think that we don’t want to have no child exposed to lead and I think we have to be ambitious and have a sense of urgency.”
