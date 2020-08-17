Cleveland Heights water main break creates ‘The Mighty Lamberton’ after 10 days without repair

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Water main breaks might not seem unusual in this area given the aging infrastructure of Cleveland and the surrounding area.
But 10 days and counting for water to run into the street on quiet Lamberton Road in Cleveland Heights seems a little excessive.
”So about 10 days ago, we noticed just a small upwelling of water,” says resident Frank Mathias. ”Frustrating. Yeah, it’s frustrating. This is becoming our normal site now, the stream heading down the street.”
Frank Mathias’ daughters even used the water in the street to launch a flotilla of egg carton boats.
More water poured out each day. Some neighbors lost water pressure, and everyone worries about the long-term effects.
”Is it undermining the asphalt here?,” Mathias asks. “Are we getting a cavern underneath here and going to pull our cars out and suddenly fall 5 feet down into a hole?So yeah, how much damage is being done here before it gets looked at?”
The Cleveland Water Department says it investigated the break Friday, August 7, and assigned it to an outside contractor a week later, on Friday, August 14.
The contractor then has eight days to complete the work.
”I’m going to be asking distribution and maintenance to re-investigate the leak and ascertain if it needs to be moved up on the schedule,” says Payton Hall, Assistant Commissioner of Distribution at the City of Cleveland Division of Water.
That’s good news to residents.
”We’re wondering when it’s going to happen,” says Mathias. “Sooner is better.”
