Cleveland Indians’ fans remembering Ray Chapman 100 years after his tragic death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mary Denunzio and her husband are huge Cleveland Indians fans & are even bigger fans of Ray Chapman.
“We try to come down at least once a year don’t make it all the time but I think that Ray was just such an important figure in sports history,” said Denunzio.
The Indians Shortstop was hit by a pitch on Aug. 16, 1920.
He was rushed to the hospital where despite his Doctor’s best efforts, he died 12 hours later.
Now, 100 years later after, the most tragic pitch thrown in the history of the game, Chapman’s legacy continues to live on.
It’s now become a tradition for fans to leave behind items near his grave for good luck, proving that no matter how much time passes, legends never die.
In 1920, Indians dedicated the rest of the season to Chapman.
His death inspired them to go on to win the world series for the first time in franchise history.
