Dance teacher accused of sexual assault arrested out of state back in Cleveland; new lawsuit planned against Cuyahoga Community College

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The local dance teacher accused of sexual assault is now back in Cleveland.
It took 11 days to get the dance teacher into custody after Cleveland Police issued an arrest warrant for him.
As the allegations against Terence Greene from his former students mounted, police say Greene tried to elude arrest by fleeing the state.
Attorney Ryan Fisher is representing now six accusers who say Greene abused them while they were students at the Cleveland School for the arts.
“By bringing this out and hopefully emboldening those folks, they can make a social change,” he said.
A high bond request reveals more details tonight about why it took several days to get him into custody after Cleveland Police issued an arrest warrant for him in July.
Greene originally agreed to turn himself in, but he “intentionally fled” instead, police said.
Investigators said he turned off his cell phone in an “attempt to stay hidden” at an apartment complex just outside of Rochester New York.
U.S. Marshals arrested him there.
The court document reveals that investigators now have seven documented victims in the criminal case and at least three others who are hesitant to officially come forward.
“I’m hoping that the publicity that channel 19 gives this story will bring them out of the shadows and assist them in their healing process,” Fisher said.
Police said the allegations of “sexual battery, kidnapping, felonious assault and even rape begin in 2002 with the latest being in 2019”
Fisher says a second a second federal lawsuit is coming in this case.
He is already suing CMSD, where Greene worked until 2014. He says the new lawsuit he’s planning will be similar, but will be against Cuyahoga Community College instead.
The background request Tri-C did before hiring Greene says he’d resigned from the School of the Arts over “allegations with students.”
“You are entitled as a student in these schools not to go to school in a hostel environment. You are entitled not to be abused by your teachers,” Fisher said.
Fisher says both suits will allege both of the schools failed students in that way, violating a federal civil rights law.
