Former Cleveland Browns player named president of Washington Football Team; 1st Black team president in NFL history

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Cleveland Browns running back has been named the president of the NFL’s Washington Football Team.
The hire, which was announced on Monday, is historic because Jason Wright now becomes the first African-American president of an NFL team in league history.
Hiring Wright comes as the Washington football organization undergoes a cultural transition, including the change in the team’s name from the previous one that was offensive, particularly to Native Americans.
“The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization, from football to operations to branding to culture, and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise,” Wright said in a statement released along with the hiring announcement. “We want to set new standards for the NFL.”
The team president is responsible for financial, sales, and marking operations.
Wright spent the majority of his seven-year career in the NFL with the Browns, playing four seasons in Cleveland.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.