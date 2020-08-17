Four people, horse injured in hit-skip involving horse and buggy

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-skip crash involving a Toyota Camry and a horse and buggy.
Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, the Camry hit the back of the buggy that was carrying four people on US250 just north of the Ashland County Line.
All four people, as well as the horse carrying the buggy, were injured.
The Camry was found in Ashland County after fleeing the scene.
53-year-old Aaron Hoover was driving the buggy at the time.
51-year-old Marian Hoover was also in the buggy, along with 15-year-old Luann Hoover and 11-year-old Mark Hoover.
Marian and Luann Hoover were taken to University Hospitals Ashland for their injuries. Aaron and Mark Hoover were treated at the scene.
The state Highway Patrol says the driver of the Camry was 58-year-old Renold R. Workman of Vermilion.
Workman was not injured.
The Highway Patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.