Fugitive of the Week wanted for killing close associate

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 42-year-old man wanted for a homicide that look place in Canton.
Canton Police say that on June 24 of this year, Tobiah Harshaw shot Kyle Reedy before fleeing the scene in Reedy’s vehicle.
Police showed up to the 1000 block of 5th Street SW in Canton and found Reedy dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police say Harshaw and Reedy were close associates.
Law enforcement found Reedy’s vehicle in Columbus.
Harshaw is known to frequent Columbus and Canton as well as Chicago, Illinois and Houston, Texas.
Call the task force at 1-866-4WANTED with any information.
