2 girls shot at Akron birthday party, 8-year-old dies from her injuries

2 girls shot at Akron birthday party, 8-year-old dies from her injuries
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Tullos | August 17, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT - Updated August 17 at 11:57 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are still investigating the murder of an 8-year-old girl at a birthday party Friday evening and now police said a 14-year-old girl was also shot at that same party.

Mikayla Pickett died after being shot at a party in the 700 block of Roselle Avenue just before midnight on Aug. 14.

On Saturday, Aug. 15, the 14-year-old girl and her parents walked into Akron Children’s Hospital to get treatment for a gunshot wound to her leg, Akron police said.

Her injuries are considered minor, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.