2 girls shot at Akron birthday party, 8-year-old dies from her injuries

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are still investigating the murder of an 8-year-old girl at a birthday party Friday evening and now police said a 14-year-old girl was also shot at that same party.
Mikayla Pickett died after being shot at a party in the 700 block of Roselle Avenue just before midnight on Aug. 14.
On Saturday, Aug. 15, the 14-year-old girl and her parents walked into Akron Children’s Hospital to get treatment for a gunshot wound to her leg, Akron police said.
Her injuries are considered minor, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.
You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.