Governor’s decision on fall sports expected on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expected to release his orders tomorrow regarding the fall sports season for Ohio high schools, and many local athletes, coaches, and athletic directors are hopeful of the season getting started.
The most anticipated decision the governor will make revolves around whether or not he will allow contact sports like football and soccer to begin their seasons this fall.
Dr. Susannah Briskin, a University Hospitals Sports Medicine Physician, cautions that even if the governor allows contact sports to begin, there is no guarantee that the season will move along without interruption.
“We simply don’t have a good understanding of what the risk of transmission is with contact sports at this point,” she said.
University Hospitals has had a long time relationship with local high school athletes as they sponsor trainers who have been fixtures on the sidelines for years.
“Most of what we’re hearing is there being very compliant and strict about following recommendations the state has put forward,” Dr. Briskin said.
The governor’s decision comes just about 10 days before the season starts, and some have questioned why it has taken so long, but conversely, Big Ten Conference leadership is being blistered, by some, for making what is seen as rushed decision to cancel football.
“I am sure there is a lot of stress on the athletes part, the coaches part and the parents part just trying to figure out if all this time and energy will be worth it,” Dr. Briskin said, “And they’ll get the opportunity to participate in competition or not.”
Dr. Briskin is convinced that if the governor decides to push forward with sports that it will be the athletes off the field behavior that will be just as critical as what happens on the field
