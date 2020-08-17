Hells Angels, Mongols shooting and stabbing video from Valley View gas station released

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) released dash camera video of officers arriving at a stabbing and shooting of rival bike gang members in Valley View July 25 around 7 p.m.
The video is blurred where two bodies are lying on the ground -- one a Mongol and one a member of Hells Angels.
The Hells Angels member, 53-year-old John Fuller of Northeast Ohio, would later die after being shot.
The accusation, according to investigators, is Fuller stabbed the Mongol member in the neck and the head near the gas pumps.
The biological brother of the Mongol, who is also a member of the biker club, saw the attack and shot Fuller, according to police.
The stabbing victim survived but authorities have not released their identity.
In police video, the accused shooter was ordered to his knees at gunpoint by a responding officer.
The video showed the man complied, was searched and a gun was placed on the hood of the officer’s vehicle as evidence.
The shooter was detained at the scene but released that night, as the investigation into whether or not it was a self-defense shooting continues according to police.
According to a source on the matter, it is known that Ohio is Hells Angels territory and the Mongols do not have a chapter here.
Both the shooter, and his brother who was stabbed, both live in Northeast Ohio.
