Man accused of murdering 2 people in car on I-90 in Cleveland wants to be his own attorney

Man accused of murdering 2 people in car on I-90 in Cleveland arrested
By Julia Tullos | August 17, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT - Updated August 17 at 10:50 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man charged with shooting and killing two people inside a car on the West 117th Street ramp from I-90 wants to be his own attorney.

U.S. Marshals arrested Gianni Gray at a home in the 12000 block of Union Ave. in Cleveland on May 5.

Gray had been on the run since the double murder on July 14, 2018.

According to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott, U.S. Marshals followed leads throughout the United States; including, Florida and Michigan.

Man wanted for I-90 double homicide arrested in Cleveland

Wanted Cleveland man, Gianni Gray, arrested just moments ago. He was accused of killing two people in a drive-by shooting in July 2018. https://bit.ly/2WyelqP

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Andre Williams and Malachia Perez Stewart III, both 35, were killed when Gray allegedly opened fire on them while they were stopped at a traffic light, Cleveland police said.

A woman at a nearby gas station was also hit by a stray bullet, but survived.

Andre Williams
Andre Williams

According to court documents, Gray has been found competent to stand trial.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Ashley Kilbane has not yet ruled if Gray can proceed without an attorney.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.