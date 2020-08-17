Man accused of murdering 2 people in car on I-90 in Cleveland wants to be his own attorney

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man charged with shooting and killing two people inside a car on the West 117th Street ramp from I-90 wants to be his own attorney.
U.S. Marshals arrested Gianni Gray at a home in the 12000 block of Union Ave. in Cleveland on May 5.
Gray had been on the run since the double murder on July 14, 2018.
According to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott, U.S. Marshals followed leads throughout the United States; including, Florida and Michigan.
Andre Williams and Malachia Perez Stewart III, both 35, were killed when Gray allegedly opened fire on them while they were stopped at a traffic light, Cleveland police said.
A woman at a nearby gas station was also hit by a stray bullet, but survived.
According to court documents, Gray has been found competent to stand trial.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Ashley Kilbane has not yet ruled if Gray can proceed without an attorney.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.