Man steals Volvo from Willoughby car dealership, forcing customer and salesman out of vehicle

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing a Volvo from a car dealership and then leading police on a chase before being arrested, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday.
Nicholas Giardini, 33, of Mentor, is being held on a $150,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.
Willoughby police said on Saturday afternoon, Giardini entered Leikin Motors in the 38000 block of Mentor Ave. and began smashing windows with a two-foot long piece of metal pipe.
Giardini also allegedly grabbed keys off the desk and tried to start several vehicles.
Police said when the keys didn’t work, he ran outside, re-entered the dealership through the smashed window and ran out the east side doors where a 70-year-old customer and a salesman were sitting in a 2020 Volvo XC40.
Giardini allegedly forced both people out of the, causing minor injuries to the customer.
A second dealership employee saw what happened, thought the piece of iron was a rifle and that Giardini was beating the customer with the rifle, police said.
The employee, who has a concealed carry permit, fired one shot, hitting the vehicle on the driver’s side. Nobody was injured, police said.
Giardini fled the dealership in the stolen Volvo, said police.
Officers from Willowick and Wickliffe police spotted the Volvo on I-90, but officers said Giardini refused to stop.
According to police, he was finally taken into custody after crashing the Volvo three times. The final crash was in the parking lot of Rick Case Honda on E. 200th Street, police said.
Giardini is charged with robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, vandalism and possession of drug abuse instruments.
Police added additional drug charges are possible.
