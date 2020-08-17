Metroparks Zoo extends Asian Lantern Festival through September

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced it is extending its Asian Lantern Festival for another month.
The Festival was originally scheduled to end this Sunday, August 23.
However, the reduced capacity at the event this year led many nights of the festival to sell out.
The Festival will now end Sunday, September 20.
Visitors will have the option of walking or driving through the event, which has already seen more than 75,000 guests this year.
The Zoo will continue to limit attendance each night to ensure proper social distancing.
