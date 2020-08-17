6 new deaths, an additional 775 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 3,832 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 109,062 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a press conference on Monday, but he is expected to provide guidance on high school sports during Tuesday’s briefing.
An additional 5,742 cases and 278 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 12,319 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,786 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
