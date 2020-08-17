8 new deaths reported in Cleveland due to COVID-19, 22 new confirmed cases reported citywide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Monday there are eight new deaths reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 100 dead citywide.
The new confirmed coronavirus fatalities include males and females who ages range from their 50s to their 90s.
Health officials reported 22 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 4,713 confirmed cases citywide.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 80s.CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
You can read the state’s updated COVID-19 numbers from Monday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
