Northeast Ohio Weather: Scattered thunderstorms today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second cold front will be tracking through our area this evening. I have scattered thunderstorms in the forecast in advance of it. The storms that develop will be relatively slow moving so locally heavy rain is the main threat. Most of the action will be this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be around 80 degrees. The cooler trend continues tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s away from the lakeshore. A partly cloudy sky is expected.