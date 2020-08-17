Northeast Ohio weather: Storms end, a taste of fall overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second cold front will be moving through our area this evening.
Ahead of it, we’ve already seen scattered thunderstorms in some areas.
Storms will come to an end by sunset at 8:23 p.m.
Not only is the front providing the focus for needed rain, but it will also usher in a taste of fall for Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will tumble into the 50s overnight.
Tomorrow afternoon will feel very mid-September-like.
Expect highs in the low to mid 70s.
While most of us will get through the day dry, a few hit or miss showers and storms are possible Tuesday.
Wednesday will be a similar day with morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.
We won’t return to the 80s until this weekend.
