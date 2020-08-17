Parma City Schools postpones discussion on nickname

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma City Schools District announced it’s postponing until September a community discussion on its current Redmen nickname.
The virtual meeting will now take place Tuesday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting was originally scheduled for August 12.
The possibility of removing the questionable logo was first brought up by a Parma resident and the school board president during a June 11 meeting.
The current team name and logo was introduced in 1936.
The Washington Football Team, formerly known as the Redskins, announced last month it will change its name and logo.
