Postal workers’ union upset at a move to slow down delivery at critical time before 2020 Presidential Election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling lawmakers back from recess to vote on a bill to stop changes to the U.S. Postal Service before the election.
A memo obtained by CBS news shows the postal service is in the process of removing 671 mail-sorting machines nationwide thought to be used to sort among other things mail-in ballots.
In a statement Sunday, the postal service said it would postpone moving mail collection boxes "for a period of 90 days while we evaluate our customers' concerns" - though it said their removal is routine and related to "declining mail volumes."
Locally, 19 News has uncovered at least one mail sorting machine sitting out in the elements behind the main post office building on Orange Avenue in Cleveland.
The Union president and his members are very concerned about what’s happening causing mail delivery to be slowed. And citizens are also calling for the removal and destruction of postal equipment to stop which started about a month ago here in Greater Cleveland.
“Destroying public property and governmental property is a criminal offense.”
Longtime community activist Charles See called me to sound off about his concerns about what he says is happening to the US Postal Service.
“I’m mad a hell. The American public deserves a fair election. We deserve that our postal service works and works efficiently and our tax dollars go to support that. I don’t want to see them dumped in the dumpster to support somebody else’s political aims.”
“We had PMG/(Post Master General) come in and curtail mail services.”
Daleo Freeman and his union members of the American Postal Workers Cleveland/Ohio Area Local-72 are not happy about allegations mail service is being intentionally slowed down as the 2020 election approaches.
Freeman, the president of Local 72, says his members will work hard to make sure all of the mail-in ballots get to where they need to be and back on time.
“Well, the always treat the ballots with priority. We have a system and plan on carrying that through. No matter how many we get in.
19 News uncovered sorting machines sitting behind the main post office were taken out of service. Freeman says once the wires are cut and disconnected the machines, costing 10s of thousands of dollars each become a waste of your tax dollars. That’s on top of dealing with the ill effects of the coronavirus.
“We have 40-thousand members that are out or on quarantine at this moment.”
Freeman says the postal service needs all the help it can get, by either hiring more employees and paying for overtime.
“Not come in and start removing machines, figure out a way to deal with this pandemic to enhance the service we provide on a daily basis.”
A statement from the USPS says the machine here was moved months ago and that it was used to process flats (including magazines) which is a class of mail volume that has declined over the years.” It also said ballot mail is not included in the class of mail that is sorted by that type of machine.
