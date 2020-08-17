Streetsboro Police find missing 73-year-old woman safe with Alzheimer’s disease

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police said they have found Sandra “Kathy” Cooper, 73, safe Monday evening.
EARLIER REPORTS:
Police said she left her home Monday morning in a 2005 Silver Ford Escape with a rack on top, and she also was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
She left her home around 11:30 this morning, police said.
Her missing was not discovered for several hours, so although she has ties to Streetsboro, Bedford, and Macedonia, she has had time to get much further away.
