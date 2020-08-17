Strongsville woman, 2 others accused of arranging adoptions through bribery and fraud

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Strongsville woman is one of three individuals charged in an alleged bribery scheme defrauding prospective parents.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, 73-year-old Margaret Cole attempted to transfer one of two Polish children that was set to be adopted to the relatives of 68-year-old Debra Parris, of Texas, who is also listed in the 13-count indictment.
“As a result of this alleged conduct, prospective parents were deceived, hundreds of thousands of dollars were misused and innocent children were displaced from their homes,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.
Cole and Parris attempted to hide physical abuse from a U.S. intercountry adoption agency creditor to continue profiting from the adoptions, according to investigators.
“The defendants allegedly resorted to bribery and fraud to engage in an international criminal adoption scheme that took children from their home countries in Uganda and Poland without properly determining whether they were actually orphaned,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian C. Rabbitt of the Justice Department. “The defendants sought to profit from their alleged criminal activity at the expense of families and vulnerable children.”
Dorah Mirembe, 41, of Uganda is also listed in the indictment. Charges for all three women include conspiracy to defraud the U.S., making a false statement, and more.
“These three defendants preyed on the emotions of parents, those wanting the best for their child, and those wishing to give what they thought was an orphaned child a family to love,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Smith.
