Teen charged in deadly chase that killed 13-year-old East Cleveland girl bound over to adult court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 15-year-old boy accused of driving a stolen car during a police pursuit that ended in a crash which killed a 13-year-old girl in East Cleveland has been bound over to adult court.
His case will now be sent to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
The teen is being held on a $150,000 bond.
Cleveland police said two 15-year-old boys stole the car from a woman at the Target on W. 117th around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2019 and then led police on a chase into East Cleveland.
The chase ended when the teens struck Tamia Chappman in the area of Lakefront and Euclid Avenues.
Family members said Chappman was walking to the library to attend a Toys for Tots event when she was killed.
The 6th grader at Superior Elementary was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second teen, the passenger, pleaded guilty in April in juvenile court and was sentenced to four years at the Ohio Department of Youth Services and classified as a Serious Youthful Offender.
