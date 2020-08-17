Twin sisters married to twin brothers they met at Twinsburg Twins Day Festival announce pregnancies

(WOIO) - Identical twins Brittany and Briana Salyers have done almost everything together their entire lives.
Now, the sisters can add another thing to the list: pregnancy.
The twins announced in an Instagram post they are both expecting.
In 2018, the twin sisters got married to identical twin brothers Jeremy and Josh Salyers in a double wedding.
The couples met at the Twinsburg Twins Day Festival.
Their wedding was featured in the TLC show “My Twinsane Wedding.”
