All Ohio sports can move forward with limited spectators, Gov. DeWine says while outlining order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All sports, both contact and non-contact, will be allowed to move forward in the fall with stipulations, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said while outlining a health order and detailing the best guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s not going to be your typical Friday night football in Ohio,” the governor said.
Highlights of the health order, which will be largely reliant on decisions from parents and the school district, include:
- Only close family members will be permitted to attend; this includes participants in games, the marching bands, and drill teams
- Schools will be responsible for ensuring only immediate relatives are permitted at events
- Decision on athletes wearing masks will be left to the schools, at this time
- Testing is encouraged before meetings if schools have the ability to do so
“I hope the desire to have a season will inspire our athletes, our young people, to be as careful as possible,” the governor said.
Gov. DeWine, who said the guidance was formulated after speaking with parents, athletes, coaches, and health experts across the state, made the announcements during Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing.
Several school districts in Northeast Ohio have already made the decision to cancel fall sports, but Gov. DeWine said the order allows those programs to reschedule for the spring.
The governor spoke with Dr. Jim Borchers, of the Ohio State University, who provided insight on safe practices.
The order applies to all athletes, including those participating in locally-organized programs, youth and school athletics, and college sports.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.