Arrest made in fatal carjacking of Cleveland teen driving home from soccer practice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man is now charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy shot and killed during a carjacking on the city’s West side.
Jamell Gaines is also accused of murdering of a 31-year-old man, minutes before the fatal carjacking.
According to Cleveland police, Eric Hakizimana was driving home from soccer practice on May 25 when he was stopped at a traffic light in the 8000 block of Detroit Road around 9:55 p.m.
Police said Gaines man jumped in his back seat, shot him, shoved his body onto the street and stole his vehicle.
Officers said minutes before the deadly carjacking, Gaines had shot and killed Curtis Legg, 31, in the 1400 block of W. 85th Street, before running down the street and jumping into Hakizimana’s car.
Hakizimana was a member of the Congolese Community of Greater Cleveland.
Police said Gaines was already in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail on unrelated charges at the time the murder warrant was issued.
Police added the FBI assisted in this investigation.
