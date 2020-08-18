Brunswick City Schools families rally for in-person option

By Steph Krane | August 18, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT - Updated August 18 at 6:36 AM

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Some families and educators from the Brunswick City School District gathered Monday in protest of the district’s decision to hold classes online until October 12.

The people there say they want families to be able to decide whether their children attend school in person or online.

The district announced earlier this month all classes and school activities will be held online for the first few weeks of the school year.

This school year for Brunswick City Schools starts September 14.

