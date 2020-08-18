Burglar punches Summit County mom home with 4-year-old daughter

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A burglar broke into a home in Green and punched a mom home with her four-year-old daughter, Summit County Sheriff deputies said.
Deputies said Erion Feaster, 36, of Green, kicked in the door and demanded items from the woman.
After punching the mom, deputies said Fester threatened to come back with a gun and shoot her.
Deputies arrested Feaster a short time after the burglary hiding in an upstairs bedroom in a Kenmore home.
Feaster is charged with aggravated burglary and booked into the Summit County Jail.
