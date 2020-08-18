Burglar punches Summit County mom home with 4-year-old daughter

Erion Feaster (Source: Summit County Sheriff)
By Julia Tullos | August 18, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT - Updated August 18 at 10:57 AM

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A burglar broke into a home in Green and punched a mom home with her four-year-old daughter, Summit County Sheriff deputies said.

Deputies said Erion Feaster, 36, of Green, kicked in the door and demanded items from the woman.

Deputies said he broke into a home in Green, punched the mom and threatened to come back and shoot her. (Source: Summit County Sheriff)

After punching the mom, deputies said Fester threatened to come back with a gun and shoot her.

Deputies arrested Feaster a short time after the burglary hiding in an upstairs bedroom in a Kenmore home.

Feaster is charged with aggravated burglary and booked into the Summit County Jail.

