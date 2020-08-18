2 charged after suspected meth lab explodes at Summit County home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nine people were evacuated from a home and two are facing criminal charges after a suspected methamphetamine lab exploded at a Summit County residence.
According to the county’s sheriff office, deputies and firefighters were called to a South Main Street home in Coventry Township on the morning of August 14 for a reported explosion.
Firefighters extinguished a blaze in the attached garage and later determined that two of the residents, identified as 35-year-old Jennifer Hanam and 36-year-old Cliff Cundiff, were manufacturing meth inside.
Chemicals, drug-manufacturing equipment, and plastic bags were found at the scene along with a suspected supply of meth and fentanyl.
Charges for both suspects include manufacturing drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for manufacturing drugs. Addition charges are possible depending on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.
No injuries were reported to any of the nine occupants.
