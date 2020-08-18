Cleveland hospital locked down after fight in waiting area over a double shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police locked down a hospital early Tuesday after a large fight broke out in the waiting room.
Cleveland police said the fight was over two shooting victims.
Officers said around 12:30 a.m. the two victims were driven to Euclid Hospital after being shot in the 14000 block of St. Clair Avenue.
One of the shooting victims, a 26-year-old man, died from his injuries at the hospital.
The second victim, a 34-year-old man, is being treated for a gunshot wound to the hand.
Officers said the two victims and a third man were inside a car when a driver pulled up next to them, shot into their vehicle and drove off.
Officers added there are no arrests in connection with the double shooting or the large fight.
